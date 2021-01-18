Wisconsin man accused of ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Wisconsin man has been arrested for allegedly ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle with a pickup truck last week.

According to State Police, troopers pulled the truck over on Wednesday in Missaukee County. That’s located between Cadillac and Houghton Lake. The troopers were talking to the driver when 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Police chased the car, and according to troopers on the scene, at one point Vaughn rammed one of their cars hard enough to send it into a ditch.

He was arrested two days later in nearby Clare County.