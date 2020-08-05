With relief package looming, lawmakers debate state funding

Right now, Congress continues to debate the next coronavirus relief package, but lawmakers cannot agree on what additional funding the states need in order to protect the general election that it just three months away.

“We must vigorously defend our right to vote,” Louisiana Representative (D) Cedric Richmond said.

As many states transition from in-person to mail-in voting, Rep. Richmond defended the practice.

“So no one voter has to choose between their democratic rights and their health,” Representative Richmond said.

The process is dependent on the U.S. Postal Service, which Mississippi Democrat, Bennie Thompson, noted is under attack by the Trump Administration.

“It’s tampering with the current system. It puts the process at risk,” Thompson said.

The agency recently cut overtime for mail carriers and clerks.

Thompson worries that could jeopardize millions of votes.