Photos included in a federal court document show a U.S. Capitol rioter identified by the FBI as Michael Foy.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A judge has ordered a Wixom man charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol to stay behind bars while he waits for his trial in Washington, D.C.

The charges against 30-year-old Michael Foy include assault. Foy, a former Marine, is accused of hitting a police officer 10 times with a hockey stick before entering the Capitol through a broken window. Investigators have the hockey stick.

The FBI arrested Foy based on a tip shared over Twitter.