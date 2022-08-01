LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WKAR, Mid-Michigan’s PBS affiliate, is holding an open casting call for children ages 9-13 for season nine of the Curious Crew, scheduled for production in the fall of 2022.

Auditions will be held Thursday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WKAR studios on Michigan State University’s campus.

A parent or guardian must be with any child auditioning.

Carol Yancho, WKAR’s senior producer, says she is looking to add 30 new cast members to join Curious Crew veterans in this upcoming season.