LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WKAR, Mid-Michigan’s PBS affiliate, is holding an open casting call for children ages 9-13 for season nine of the Curious Crew, scheduled for production in the fall of 2022.
Auditions will be held Thursday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WKAR studios on Michigan State University’s campus.
A parent or guardian must be with any child auditioning.
Carol Yancho, WKAR’s senior producer, says she is looking to add 30 new cast members to join Curious Crew veterans in this upcoming season.
“We’re excited to have a casting call once again after filming virtually the past two seasons. It has become somewhat of a community event for WKAR, and it’s great to see parents and children from all over michigan come to audition. Kids will be back in studio with Dr. Rob this fall, and we’ve got plenty of fun investigations planned for the crew.”Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer