EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday, 6 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive.

This drive comes as blood supply is down 12% in Michigan.

The blood drive will be held at The People’s Church located at 200 W. Grand River in East Lansing, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Blood donations will take place inside the Robertson room, which is upstairs in the church.

The goal of this drive, is to help out at a crucial time where the need for blood is ramping up during the summer months.

According to American Red Cross officials, the drop in donors is a result of summer vacations.

Officials say in the United States, someone needs blood every two seconds. One donation can save up to three people’s lives and they say, you can donate every 56 days.

The Red Cross says they chose The People’s Church for this blood drive because it’s right by a busy college area.

“When we think of Michigan State, there is endless students, endless faculty that are on campus,” said Scot Dinsmor, account representative at the American Red Cross. “They support us, so to be able to do something close while schools not in session, that’s where The People’s Church steps in.”

The American Red Cross says any and all donations help.

“I’ve had sponsors come up to me and say ‘well how many did we collect,’ and I say it doesn’t matter if we bring in one unit or 100, we helped save a life today. So if we look at something and they bring in 20 units, 60 lives are effected by that.” Scot Dinsmor, Account Representative at the American Red Cross

Walk-in’s are acceptable, but you can also also schedule an appointment to donate on the American Red Cross Website.