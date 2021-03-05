WLNS kicks off Mental Health series with former Lansing DJ Mojo’s fight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— March is Mental Health month at WLNS-TV 6 in Lansing, and we plan to dedicate time each day, telling stories of those who’ve fought mental illness, the importance of resources, and showing anyone out there struggling, they’re not alone and where they can get help.

We begin our series on Monday, March 8th featuring former radio DJ in Lansing “Mojo”, who spent more than 20-years on the airwaves in Michigan. Mojo once attempted suicide and has since recovered, married, and been outspoken about what he went through and his willingness to help others.

Mojo sat down with 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer, and told his story, showcasing that despite how someone looks and acts on the outside, doesn’t always mean it represents what they’re feeling on the inside.

You can hear Mojo’s story on Monday, March 8th on 6 News at 6, it’ll also be found here, on wlns.com.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that you’re not alone, we’ve got resources posted for you here.