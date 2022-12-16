LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WLNS) — No, Kiyerra Lake and Jorma Duran were NOT swearing like sailors on 6 News this Morning.

The WLNS morning crew was recently featured on a popular Jimmy Kimmel Live bit “Unnecessary Censorship,” which bleeps out conversations to make it seem like people are swearing.

The Jimmy Kimmel crew tracked down an old conversation where the crew was talking about ticks being a problem with diseases, but some timely bleeps made it carry a much different tone.

Click on the video at the top of the page or watch the clip from the show in the link above. If you fast forward to the 9:42 mark you’ll see the hilarious clip.