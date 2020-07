Washington — A total of 10 journalists working for the Voice of America, the nation's largest international broadcaster, were informed this week that they will not have their visas renewed and dozens of others who work at networks under the U.S. Agency for Global Media umbrella may not have their visas extended once they expire in the months ahead, according to people familiar with the planning.

The move is due to a decision by newly-installed USAGM CEO Michael Pack not to sign off on visa renewals. He has sparked increasing concerns by members of Congress and the international community alike over the potential of diminished editorial independence of the VOA news outlet under his leadership. NPR first reported the Visa decisions Thursday.