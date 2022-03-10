WLNS-TV was honored as “Station of the Year” by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters today.
The station earned the honor after winning numerous awards for its news product and for its promotion team.
6 News won awards for across the board for news, sports, weather, digital offering, and its community involvement as well as features, specials, and promotions.
The station won “Best” awards for:
- Community Involvement
- Newscast – June Tornado
- Sports – MSU Beats Michigan
- New Media (All Encompassing)
- New Media – Single Project – Aqui Para Ti (Spanish webcasts)
- Weathercast – Winter Storm
- Feature – Helping Healing Families
- Special – Veterans Voices
The station won “Merit” awards for:
- Feature – Reason to Fight
- Marketing – Weather promos
- Newscast – Geddert Dead
WLNS competed against other stations in Lansing as well as Cadillac and Traverse City.