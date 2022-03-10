WLNS-TV was honored as “Station of the Year” by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters today.

The station earned the honor after winning numerous awards for its news product and for its promotion team.

6 News won awards for across the board for news, sports, weather, digital offering, and its community involvement as well as features, specials, and promotions.

The station won “Best” awards for:

Community Involvement

Newscast – June Tornado

Sports – MSU Beats Michigan

New Media (All Encompassing)

New Media – Single Project – Aqui Para Ti (Spanish webcasts)

Weathercast – Winter Storm

Feature – Helping Healing Families

Special – Veterans Voices

The station won “Merit” awards for:

Feature – Reason to Fight

Marketing – Weather promos

Newscast – Geddert Dead

WLNS competed against other stations in Lansing as well as Cadillac and Traverse City.