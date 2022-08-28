KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Western Michigan University student has died after she was hit on Saturday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, Illinois died Saturday after she was hit by a vehicle earlier that morning.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street.

The driver involved in the crash had taken off but officers contacted the 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident a short time later, KDPS said.

Officers determined that the driver had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. KDPS said they were arrested on related charges. Their name has not been released.