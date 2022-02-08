KALAMAZOO (WOOD) – Western Michigan University’s Provost and Vice President of Academic affairs has stepped down.

Dr. Jennifer Bott had been the provost since 2017. She informed WMU President Dr. Edward Montgomery Monday that she would be stepping down and return to teaching as faculty in the Haworth School of Business.

“It has been my privilege to champion WMU’s high-quality education and ensure it serves the evolving needs of our students. I have considered it my personal mission to prepare them for a changing and challenging world. One of my greatest pleasures at WMU has been teaching my spring MBA and psychology classes, which has rekindled my love for teaching. I look forward to returning to the classroom fully to prepare the leaders of tomorrow and share with them insights about leading change,” Bott wrote in a message that was shared with the campus community.

Before coming to WMU, Bott served as dean of the Miller College of Business at Ball State University.

Dr. Christopher Cheatham will serve as the acting provost. He is currently the vice provost for budget and personnel.

Montgomery says a national search for Bott’s replacement will happen this fall.

Bott’s resignation comes not long after the faculty union passed a vote of no confidence in the President. Also that week, the Board of Trustees voted to award Montgomery a $75,000 bonus.