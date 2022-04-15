VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police (MSP) cracked down on a motorcyclist who was going nearly double the speed limit.

According to a tweet from MSPSouthwestMI, the driver was caught going 132 miles per hour on a freeway running through Hartford Township around 1:12 p.m. Thursday.

MSP said the motorcyclist thought that Thursday’s high winds warranted his speed.

The speed limit in the area was 70 miles per hour.

The official report pictured below said that the motorcyclist was caught via moving radar.