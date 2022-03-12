LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County Deputies were busy in Unadilla Twp. Saturday morning tending to a one-car crash.
Deputies were sent to M-36 near Barton Rd. in Putman Twp. around 2 a.m., eventually finding a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in a water and ice-filled drainage ditch in Unadilla Twp.
According to authorities, a man from Oakland County made a 911 call regarding his girlfriend, who had been driving in the area.
The man and his girlfriend were talking on the phone when he heard what sounded like a crash.
The 23-year-old woman then became unresponsive.
Initial investigation revealed that the Stockbridge woman was heading east on M-36 when she could not get around a curve in the road.
The car then veered off to the right of the road, landing in the drainage ditch.
Officials say that finding the car was a challenge due to where it stopped.
After the car was found, the woman was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Though the crash is still under investigation, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office believes that speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.