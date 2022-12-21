JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after getting stabbed.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sherrif’s Office arrived at an address on Dixon Rd. in Tompkins Township at around 2:58 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation determined that a 29-year-old woman was getting her belongings from the home when she was confronted by a 57-year-old Rives Junction man.

According to police, the victim and accused were in a relationship and living together.

Police say the man assaulted the woman with a knife, then barricaded himself in the home.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to make peaceful contact with the man, the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team arrested him.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to Henry Ford Hospital and is expected to survive.