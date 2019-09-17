BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers found a woman holding a large knife against her stomach after stabbing two people and attempting to stab a third.
Brighton Police Officers were sent near W.Grand River and Cross St. today after receiving a call of a white female in her 30’s who was stabbing customers.
Officers arrived to see she was holding a large knife against her stomach, but was taken into custody without injury, according to a police department press release.
An initial investigation found that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third. One victim was treated at the scene while another was taken to a hospital.
The woman was taken to the hospital and charges will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office.
Woman allegedly stabs customers in Brighton
