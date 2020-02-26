Woman charged after mom’s life support is briefly turned off

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - With three to five inches of snow expected across the I-69 corridor including Lansing, many schools are closing tomorrow.

Snow is expected to continue tonight and through Friday with wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph but gusting over 30 mph at times.

WLNS Chief Meteorolgist David Young says, "this is not a crippling storm but rather it's one that will really slow us down for Wednesday and many kids will probably get a snow day."

Be sure to check WLNS.com for closings as well as stay up to date with the StormTracker 6 - Weather First app available for free through the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).