Woman charged after mom’s life support is briefly turned off

GLADWIN, Mich. (AP) – A woman has been charged with attempted murder after telling police that she turned off her mother’s ventilator at a Michigan medical facility because she couldn’t watch her in pain.
The 78-year-old woman survived. MLive.com says a police report shows the incident occurred Feb. 1 in Gladwin in northern Michigan. The report says staff at Gladwin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation turned the ventilator back on after about 60 seconds. The daughter, Corrine Damm, called police to report what happened. Damm is free on bond. There was no immediate comment from her attorney.