Woman charged with threatening GOP election official in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman has been charged with making threats against a Republican election official in Wayne County last month.

The threats came one day after Monica Palmer and the other Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify the election results before later changing their minds.

According to the FBI, Palmer received photos of a mutilated body the next day. The Bureau has filed charges against Katelyn Jones, who they say sent the photos from New Hampshire, where she had been staying with her mother.