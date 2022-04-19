INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury convicted a woman of multiple counts of murder and first-degree arson, stemming from a fire that took place in 2020.

The jury took less than two hours to find 23-year-old Abbieana Williams guilty on all six charges including three counts of homicide open murder and three counts of first-degree arson.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 and faces up to life in prison.

The fire happened in September 2020, killing 53-year-old Melissa Westen and her two grandsons, 8-year-old Aston Griffin and 4-year-old Jesse Kline.

Family members told 6 News that Williams was dating the father of the two boys.

Police said Williams sent the father texts the night of the fire, indicating that she was at the home where the fire occurred.