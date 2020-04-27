Woman dead, suspect arrested in Eaton Co.

EATON CO. (WLNS) – An Eaton County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a family member this past weekend.

According to a news release from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house in the 10000 block of N. Clinton Trail in Sunfield Township just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found the body of Cheryl Fox, 56, inside the locked house.

Investigators say she had “traumatic head injuries” and an edged weapon was found near her body.

Deputies began searching for a family member, a 21 year old man who lived with the woman.

He was found by Grand Ledge Police during a traffic stop.

The suspect is now in the Eaton County Jail and detectives are seeking murder charges from the prosecutor’s office.