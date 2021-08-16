Woman faces life-threatening injuries after crash near Fowlerville Rd, alcohol and speed factors

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old woman is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash near Fowlerville Road on I-96 east in Handy Township on Sunday evening.

The crash took place around 10:05 p.m. when the woman from Taylor, Mich. drove her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox off the left side of the shoulder. She then came back onto the road and lost control of the car.

Eventually, she crossed both lanes of traffic and collided into a ditch on the right side of the road. She was ejected from the car as it overturned. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Survival Flight.

Both lanes of I-96 east were closed for about two hours during the investigation and clean up.

The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fowlerville PD, Michigan State Police, Fowlerville Fire Department, Green Oak PD, and Livingston County EMS.