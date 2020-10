ZION NATIONAL PARK (WLNS) — The family of a 38-year-old woman who was missing in Utah’s Zion National Park for 12 days said she has been found and is safe.

Holly Courtier was reported missing on Oct. 8.

Hundreds of people fanned out across the area looking for her.

Nearly two weeks later, she was spotted.

Her family said she is an avid hiker and often goes out on her own.

Tonight, her sister said she is in fair condition and is overjoyed she was found safely.