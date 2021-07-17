Woman found dead at Faster Horses Festival, police investigating

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old woman was found dead at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Faster Horses Festival in Lenawee County, according to our media partners MLive.

The Michigan State Police are currently investigating the death and the cause and manner of the death are unknown at this time.

Faster Horses is a music festival that takes place at Michigan International Speedway every year. This year the festival is running from July 16-18.

In years past, the festival has drawn 40,000 fans a day.

