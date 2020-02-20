Woman hurt when piece of bridge smashes through windshield

>>>The photo has been blurred due to excessive blood

A Jackson woman is recovering today from injuries she suffered when a chunk of concrete fell from a bridge this morning and crashed through her windshield.

The 38-year-old woman was driving north on US-127 just before 8:00 a.m. when she went under the Barnes Road overpass in Vevay Township.

It was then that the piece of bridge smashed through her windshield and struck the woman on the head.

She was taken to a local hospital and her injuries were treated and she was released.

The overpass is being inspected by MDOT crews today.

Just two days ago 6 News rode along with lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist and MDOT officials on a rolling inspection of roads and bridges in mid-Michigan.