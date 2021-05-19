Woman in critical following attempted murder, suicide in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A woman is hospitalized in critical condition, after being shot this morning in Lansing.

According to police, they responded to a call of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bensch Street.

When officers got on the scene they found a 38-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the female was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

According to early investigation findings, police believe that the shooting was an attempted murder, suicide.

Investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at one of the following:

Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers

at 517-483-7867 or Message the department’s Facebook page.