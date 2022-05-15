UPDATE (5/16) — The Ingham County Prosecutor has now charged Sherita Darsell Walters, the 50-year-old arrested in the stabbing.

She was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Faulkner on assault with intent to murder.

Walters is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on Friday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The 30-year-old woman who was stabbed is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing that has put a woman in the hospital.

Around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing Police were called to the 800 block of W. Ionia St. in regards to a stabbing.

According to LPD Sgt. Kevin Schlagel, a 30-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times by her neighbor.

The woman was taken via a private ambulance to a local hospital.

Though the woman’s injuries were described as “serious” by Schlagel, she is now in stable condition.

Police have not released details regarding the weapon that was used.

The suspect is a 50-year-old woman who is in Lansing Police custody on a $1,000 bond.