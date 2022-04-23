NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman is at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital after a skydiving fall Saturday afternoon.

The Napoleon Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 4:40 p.m., following an accident at Skydive Tecumseh.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Holbrook, the woman fell after her chute folded a few hundred feet above the landing spot, stopping her from being able to brake or steer.

The woman was unconscious after the fall and came to by the time the Napoleon Fire Department arrived.

Witnesses say the woman landed on her feet, with witnesses estimating her fall speed to be around 30 miles per hour.

The woman was a solo jumper and not tandem skydiving.

Initially, crews were planning on calling a helicopter to take the woman to the hospital, but she refused. She was later taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

While the women’s identity and condition have not been released, Holbrook confirmed that the woman is in her twenties and stated she had back pain after regaining consciousness.

The Napoleon Township Police Department assisted in the rescue efforts.