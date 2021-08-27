Woman killed in Jackson triple shooting identified

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, police identified Sha’Nya Coleman-Young, 18, as the woman killed when three people were shot in Jackson on Wednesday.

Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store where they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two men were also shot, but have since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The victims’ vehicle had six people inside it when they met with subjects in a Nissan Maxima in the parking lot shortly before the shooting.

Police say the two groups had a dispute and believe that the Nissan Maxima fled the parking lot while shooting at the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information regarding the incent is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.