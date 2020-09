(WLNS) — A deer and a golfer became best friends on the putting green.

Katie Nolff was golfing Sunday with her fiance at a course in White Lake, Michigan, not far from Milford when a young buck strolled onto the green and interrupted her putt.

Katie pauses, puts her hand out, which the deer sniffs and then sinks the putt.

The video has been getting a lot of attention online and has been shown on ESPN.