LANSING (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department pulled a woman out of Hawks Island around 12:00 P.M. today.
6 News is still working to learn more details, but we do know the woman is in her 20’s.
She was found by someone who was passing by.
Right now, we do not know if she is alive or not.
Police tell us she was lifted out of the water by the Lansing Fire Department and then transported to a local hospital.
Police say, this remains under investigation at this time.
Stay with 6 News as we continue to learn more information as they become available.
Woman pulled from Hawk Island Sunday afternoon in Lansing
LANSING (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department pulled a woman out of Hawks Island around 12:00 P.M. today.