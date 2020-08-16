Woman receives unexpected mask delivery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A woman from St. Johns wants answers after she received a mysterious delivery in the mail from a Chinese company on Saturday.

All Jaytee Justed wanted was a way to cool off at home, which led her to buy an inflatable pool online for her family in July.

“I thought it was gonna be a big package that is supposed to be sitting on the porch,” Husted said.

But what she got in the mail instead took her by surprise: 10 disposable face masks from a Chinese address with no note, no receipt and no return label.

“I told my boyfriend, I said, you know, I need to get ahold of somebody to let them know that I got it and see, and dispose of them.”

Husted says she hasn’t seen any strange charges on her bank statements, and the company confirmed her payment for the pool went through, but she’s still waiting for it to arrive.

Many Americans received unexpected deliveries of masks, seeds and other items from China or other countries that they didn’t order. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it could be part of a “brushing” scam, where companies use an address they find online to create fake reviews to boost their own profiles.

If this does happen to you, the best thing to do is to let the retailer know what you got in the mail and check or change any passwords used during online shopping. You’re allowed to keep the items you receive, but Husted says she’s throwing these masks out.

“People just need to look out, watch out, watch what you’re ordering,” Husted says. “Make sure that it’s the right product.”