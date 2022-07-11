EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was taken into custody at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for murder-related charges dating back to 2002.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says Beverly McCallum has been in custody in Rome, Italy since February 2020.

Officials said McCallum is the last defendant to be charged in the “Jack in the Box” cold case. The case dates back to 2002 when Roberto Caraballo was killed in Charlotte and his body was found in a field in Grand Haven.

McCallum left the United States and went to Pakistan and authorities couldn’t extradite her. However, when she went to a hotel in Italy, police were able to arrest her after an international warrant popped up on her online reservation.

She is facing charges of second degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body.

McCallum was the third person to be arrested in this case. Her daughter Dineane Ducharme has already been sentenced to life in prison and family friend Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty to charges in 2019.

Her bond has been set at $10 million and her next court appearance is July 22, 2022.