JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Maggie Mae Watkins is wanted by the 12th District Court on counts of meth possession, retail fraud, larceny, contempt of court and failure to appear in court.

According to a Facebook post from 12th District Court Most Wanted, Watkins was born on Dec. 10, 1997.

Anyone with information regarding Watkins or her location is asked to call or text the Warrant Office at (517)-240-0559.

