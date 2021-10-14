Woman’s death at Faster Horses determined to be ‘natural’ causes

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost three months after multiple deaths at the Faster Horses Festival, the circumstances around one woman’s death have been determined.

On the morning of July 17, 30-year-old Melissa Donna Havens was found dead on festival grounds.

MLive/Jackson Citizen Patriot obtained Havens’ death certificate from the Lewanee County clerk.

According to the certificate, Havens’ manner of death was “natural,” citing complications from obesity, drugs, and alcohol.

For investigative reasons, Havens’ death has been listed as an accident, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Mike Peterson.

According to MLive, a man Havens was seen with before her death has yet to be located by police,

“There is no sign of foul play or struggle for us to believe this is a homicide,” Peterson said.

While the exact time of Havens’ death is unknown, she was pronounced dead at 8:34 a.m.

Four people died this year at the Faster Horses Festival, including Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr. and Kole Sova, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning on July 17.

The festival released a statement following the deaths, saying: