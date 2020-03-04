Woman’s heroic actions help save two children

For mother of five Michelle Lynn Squire, it was just a regular Sunday night at home, until a man pulled into her driveway, and got out of his car with two little girls.

“I thought it was someone I knew so when I came out, and when he started looking or walking to my car I realized it was kind of weird, and when he turned around I noticed the blood,” said Squire.

The man then hopped in her car asking for the keys, and in a split second she knew she had to take action.

“I was just kind of in shock. Like the only thing was the girls. I had to protect the girls because I didn’t know why he had blood all over them,” said Squire.

Michelle convinced the man to get out of her car, and as they approached her porch the man put the girls down, and that’s when she grabbed the girls, and pulled them inside, and locked the door just before she called 9-1-1.

“My first thought was you know if this is one of my kids, and even if it wasn’t this is a child. So I need to get them to safety because I didn’t know what was happening,” said Squire.

Police say the man Dustin Vogelsong who is the father of the girls killed his father in law, and attacked the girl’s mother earlier that day.

Vogelsong eventually left Michelle’s home without the girls. He was eventually arrested at a gas station not far away.

Michelle says, the mother of the girls reached out to say thank you, and that’s when it really hit home.

“That we needed to meet, and that she needed to give me a hug, and that her family will forever be grateful,” said Squire.

Michelle thinks a higher power was at work that day.

“It was my dad. My dad sent them. He sent them to me to protect those girls because my dad died like a week, and a half to two weeks ago. So maybe that’s why,” said Squire.