INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Work will begin on Thursday to rebuild two miles of I-496 in Ingham County, as a part of the Rebuilding Michigan program.

These developments will create added safety and mobility in the area of I-496, which is a major state, national, and international trade corridor.

The project will entail: rebuilding the freeway and interchange ramps, including operational improvements from the Lansing Road and M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) interchanges, preventive maintenance on 17 bridges, and added advancements to the service drives from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) $80 million investment focuses on rebuilding this area as it faces heavy traffic, and was due for repairs.

The goal of this investment is to have longer lasting results for the future.

Because of this extensive work, there will be detours. Both directions of I-496 traffic will be detoured between Lansing Road and the Grand River.

I-496 traffic in each direction will be detoured to Malcom X and St. Joseph streets, respectively, along with periodic closures of structures over I-496.

The project is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,016 jobs.

Road work will begin Thursday at 6 a.m. and is expected to be finished by Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The overall I-496 project completion date is November 2023.