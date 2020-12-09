Work begins to lower water levels around the failed Edenville Dam

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – Emergency construction has started on the remaining portion of the Edenville Dam, which failed earlier this year causing massive flooding in Gladwin and Midland counties.

Construction crews are working on the dam and surrounding areas along the Tobacco River to lower the water level by 13 feet. The work is meant to alleviate concerns about the stability of the remaining embankments, restore the river’s natural flow, and reverse the negative impact of the floods on local natural resources.

Those crews will work six days a week for about 10 weeks. The state approved the $2.3 million project after the company that owns the dam refused to do the work back in September. Federal funding will cover 75% of the cost, while the state will pay the remaining 25%.

