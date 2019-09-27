Workers back on duty as shutdown planning ceases

LANSING — State workers will be back to work next week, according to a notice sent out by the Governor’s Press office Friday.

WLNS 6 TV confirmed receipt that a notice has been sent to employees informing them that planning and preparation for a shutdown can stop and employees should report to work as normal next week.

Nearly 38,000 state employees had been facing a possible temporary layoff and state services would be shutdown if the governor and Republicans did not reach a budget deal before October 1st.

A total of 17 budgets were sent to Governor Whitmer’s office Friday. In this budget season, Whitmer has proposed increasing the fuel tax to repair the state’s roads, allotting more money to schools and repealing the pension tax introduced by the former governor.