Worried about heating your home this winter? Help is available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 released its winter weather outlook just a couple of weeks ago, letting us know La Nina is in control and we are in for a lot of snow this winter.

DTE Energy teamed up with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and The Heat and Warmth Fund on Monday to make sure Michigan residents know there is help available to make sure their homes stay warm this winter.

These organizations want to make sure people understand their energy bills. On the DTE Gas Choice website, customers can learn how to read their bill and make sure they’re getting a good rate.

The energy experts also want to remind residents how to keep the cold weather out. Preventative moves like caulking windows, changing furnace filters and lowering the thermostat a few degrees can help.

Most of all, the leaders of DTE and THAW urged folks who have problems paying their energy bills to reach out. There are several nonprofits and partner organizations in place to help with everything from bill payment to helping purchase energy-efficient appliances.

“We want to stress to families: Don’t wait. Don’t wait until you get in trouble. Don’t wait until it’s dangerously cold. If you are behind on your bill, please reach out,” said Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund.

To learn more about how you can receive energy assistance, go to DTE or THAW’s websites.