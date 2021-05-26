WATCH: Wrongfully convicted man to be released from Jackson prison after 32-years

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A man who insists he was wrongfully convicted and has spent 32-years in a Jackson prison is expected to be released today.

The case involves Gilbert Poole Jr., who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mejia. Mejia’s body was found in a Pontiac field in 1988. Poole has repeatedly declared his innocence.

In 2015, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered DNA testing of biological material gathered by police at the time of the murder.

Oakland County Judge Rae Lee Chabot has scheduled a hearing by video conference for 10 a.m.

Following that hearing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference with the WMU-Cooley Innocence Project.

You can watch that press conference live in the video player above at 10:30 a.m.

According to a release from Nessel’s office, this is the first exoneration through the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.