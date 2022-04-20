LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A package of bills named “Wyatt’s Law” has passed through the Michigan State Senate with a bipartisan vote.

Wyatt’s Law is a group of laws that aim to protect abused children in Michigan.

Wyatt, the bill’s namesake, was abused by a convicted child abuser when he was 18 months old.

Wyatt’s Mother, Erica Hammel, joined with Christyne Kadlitz, a mother whose son was abused by the same person.

The two mothers joined forces and pushed for a package of bills that would create a registry of convicted child abusers.

“Thank you to Wyatt’s mother, Erica Hammel, and Travis’s mother, Christyne Kadlitz, for sharing your stories with us and for allowing me and my brother, State Representative Kevin Hertel, to become a part of this momentous fight. I would also be remiss if I didn’t thank my former colleagues, Representatives Sarah Roberts, and Derek Miller that got this legislation off the ground,” said State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., who pushed for the laws alongside the two mothers.

The bill still has to pass the House before being signed into law.