DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Detroit police officers traded in their police caps for cowboy hats on Tuesday.

Officers with the 2nd Detroit Police Department precinct responded to reports of a horse on the loose.

Officers corralled and lassoed the runaway equine and took it to a safe place.

“It’s great to be a DPD Officer. Never know what the day will bring,” the 2nd Precinct tweeted.