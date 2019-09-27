Yeezy in the 313 for second free concert of the day

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Kanye West has just announced another free concert in Detroit tonight, according to the ABC station in Detroit.

Just as his first free concert Friday at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater wrapped up, in which free tickets on Ticketmaster, were gone in 18 minutes, he made another announcement.

“Jesus is King: A Kanye Experience” will be playing at the Fox Theatre tonight at 8 p.m.

This is a free event and guests are “strongly encouraged” to arrive early. Doors open to the Grand Lobby starting at 6:30 p.m.