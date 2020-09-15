YMCA of Lansing re-opens after being closed since March

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The YMCA of Lansing is re-opening following its closure on March 16 this year.

The Westside and Parkwood YMCA locations are re-opening and will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities.

In preparation for reopening facilities, the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment, pool areas, common spaces, and office spaces are cleaned and sanitized.

The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

According to Scheibel, the first phase of reopening will include two locations opening (Parkwoodand Westside YMCA locations) with access to fitness equipment, track and pool for lap swim by reservation only. Staff and members will receive health and temperature screening upon entering the facility and masks are required at all times.

Additional phases of reopening will include, other YMCA locations, programs and amenities being available. More information