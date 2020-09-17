YMCA welcomes back guests safely

For the first time since March the YMCA is up and running, and allowing guests to return.

“When you come in so you need to first stop by the desk and get a wellness check. We’re going to give you a quick temperature scan. You need to make sure that you have your mask on. You have to have that on throughout the facility in all areas except the pool,” said Jackson Communications Director, Bonnie Gretzner.

Signs, and markers are placed throughout the building guiding people to safely distance. All equipment now sits at least six feet apart.

For many gym goers like James Wilkerson, he’ doesn’t mind the changes. He’s just happy to get back into a routine.

“I feel excellent. I feel in shape. My mind feels wonderful, and it definitely feels good to be back in the gym,” said Wilkerson.

The YMCA says, normal classes will continue outside. They are also setting up specific times for deep cleaning.

“We’re closing the locker rooms for an hour in the afternoon just to make sure we can get in there, and give them a good deep clean. Every three hours our team is going through the facility, and just cleaning all the commonly touched surfaces, all the door knobs, the sink handles, things like that,” said Gretzner.

The YMCA also says more than 15,000 kids across Michigan don’t have access to proper swim lessons. So, they will begin offering those classes again September 28th