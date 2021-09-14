“You may still need to quarantine at home” Dr. Khaldun breaks down the latest COVID-19 guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 guidelines for schools K-12.

The new mandates let students exposed to the virus continue going to school if they show no symptoms.

“If children are masking and there a certain number more than three feet apart is actually okay if they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 to stay in the classroom,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, The Chief Deputy Director of Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there are three situations the new guidelines suggest a student can continue going to school if they’ve been exposed.

MDDHS provided this image to 6 News

“If both the student who has COVID and the student who may be exposed both are wearing masks,” Khaldun said, “100 percent, and more than three feet apart then actually it’s okay for a child to stay in school just monitor their symptoms for two weeks.”

Dr. Khaldun told 6 News other situations that would apply to the new mandates would be if a masked student is exposed to the virus from someone else wearing a mask as long as they are three feet apart. Also, if a student wears a mask and is exposed to tests on a daily basis.

“You may actually still need to quarantine at home but it depends,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Another instance, when a student should quarantine is when students are exposed or infected and both parties are not masked up.

“Quarantine is still a really important piece on how we prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Khaldun said.

The same rule applies to a masked-up student who is exposed to someone who is less than three feet apart, and they do not test for COVID-19 daily.

“We know that there is a much lower risk of spreading covid-19 if these mitigation measures are in place,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun told 6 News the main goal is to maintain safety and keep kids in school.

“We know that over 60 percent of students across the state are in a district that has some form of a mask requirement in place,” Dr. Khaldun said, “and we will continue to monitor the data when it comes to outbreaks in our schools.”

For more information on the latest state guidelines which apply to K-12 mandates visit: michigan.gov/coronavirus.