Young people have highest number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, officials report

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Young people in the 20 to 29-year-old age group now have the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan, according to Chief Medical Executive for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

In a live press briefing today about the state of the pandemic in Michigan, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun outlined some key findings in the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Young people are not immune to COVID-19

She said that young people ages 20-29 followed by 30-39 year-olds are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates now compared to the elderly at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Young people have to understand they are not immune to this disease,” Khaldun said. “They are not immune. They can be hospitalized. And they can die.”

In East Lansing, at least 174 COVID-19 cases were traced to the popular college bar, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub. The people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between the ages of 16 and 28.

Khaldun mentioned there are long-term impacts of the coronavirus, many of which are unknown. Some of those impacts that have been discovered include: persistent lung damage, possible long-term brain damage and psychiatric damage.

“Even if you don’t get ill, think about people you can spread it to,” she said.

Most COVID-19 cases reported today since May

Today, state health officials reported 891 new cases, the most since May 14 when 1,200 new cases were reported.

“That is very concerning,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Khaldun noted what’s different now compared to March and April is that the state has more testing capabilities. Six weeks ago, the state health department expanded testing and now, anyone who wants a COVID-19 test in Michigan can get one.

“No one should be sitting at home wondering if they can get a test,” Khaldun said.

About 21,000 tests are being administered on average and testing continues to increase.

But something that should be noted is that as testing is increasing, so is the percentage of tests coming back positive.

Last week, 3.4% of tests came back positive compared to the previous week, 2.4%.

Khaldun said 3.4% is the threshold states should be under, according to national health experts.

Outbreaks in bars, churches, offices, and gyms long-term-care facilities, weddings, family dinners and parties can be attributed to the rises in statewide cases.

“There are also many cases where we don’t know the source of spread,” Khaldun said, stressing the importance of wearing a mask.

“This means it’s spreading in the community and more importantly shows why we should be wearing a mask,” Khaldun said.

Region-by-region breakdown

Across the state, Michigan is seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and each region looks a bit different.

Grand Rapids has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases at 53 cases per million.

The Kalamazoo and Detroit area regions have 30 or more cases per million. Saginaw, Jackson, Lansing and the Upper Peninsula are all recording upwards of 20 cases per million.

In the Upper peninsula, cases have been rising for the past six weeks. Khaldun said this is the highest rise the U.P. has seen during the entire outbreak.

In Traverse City, there are 15 or more cases per million, with a specific increase in the past three weeks.

For the full break-down of COVID-19 cases visit:

