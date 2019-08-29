Young students show gains in M-STEP test results

Elementary school students are showing gains on the most recent round of M-STEP testing.

In a news release detailing test results, the Michigan Department of Education said that third- and fourth-grade English language arts scores showed modest gains for the second straight year.

English language arts scores by Michigan sixth-graders also increased, as did math scores for third-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students.

“We appreciate the gains made this year in our early grades” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

Despite a significant number of snow days for 822 school districts due to the harsh winter weather, test scores in many places increased or remained consistent, even with fewer instructional days, Dr. Rice noted.

The 2018 and 2019 assessments are the first time during the past five years where there is a relatively clean comparison across years for M-STEP and SAT, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Venessa Keesler said.

“Year-to-year comparisons of state assessment results can be problematic,” explained Keesler. “Changes and systematic improvements to Michigan’s state assessment system have been made each year since the M-STEP began in 2015, which make it difficult to make data comparisons or interpret long-term data trends.”

Michigan’s 11th grade SAT scores in evidence-based reading and writing and mathematics showed declines this year. In English language arts, 55.3 percent of students reached proficiency. In mathematics, 36.3 percent of students reached proficiency. The decline in SAT scores mirrors similar drops in other states, according to the College Board.

This year’s M-STEP results do not include statewide or school-level scores for the M-STEP science tests given in grades five, eight, and 11, due to a large-scale field test of the new science assessment system. The adoption of Michigan’s updated science standards in fall 2015 created the need to replace past versions of Michigan’s M-STEP science assessment with a redesigned system, aligned to the new science content standards. Science scores will be included in next year’s statewide and school-level results.

“Summative assessments like the M-STEP are a snapshot taken at one moment in time and reflect only a very small portion of a student’s education,” Dr. Rice said. “We are committed to continued improvements to Michigan’s state assessment system that promote student learning and provide meaningful information for educators and parents.”

