Youngest MI Rep. in history charged with drunk driving, resisting

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. Jewell Jones, who made history in 2016 when he became the youngest state representative in Michigan history, is being charged with four counts stemming from a drunk driving incident.

Along with the drunk driving charge, he’s also being charged with resisting an officer, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Jones faces jail time for the charges.

The cases will be scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference before the assigned 53rd District Court

Judge.