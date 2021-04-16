Youngest MI Rep. in history charged with drunk driving, resisting

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. Jewell Jones, who made history in 2016 when he became the youngest state representative in Michigan history, is being charged with four counts stemming from a drunk driving incident.

Along with the drunk driving charge, he’s also being charged with resisting an officer, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Jones faces jail time for the charges.

The cases will be scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference before the assigned 53rd District Court
Judge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar