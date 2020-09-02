Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 524 new cases and 14 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 524 new cases and 14 deaths due to the coronavirus in Michigan.

The state case total is now 103,710 cases and 6,509 deaths.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov Whitmer asked for a national mask mandate and full funding of the Michigan National Guard to help in testing at nursing home facilities and correctional facilities and prisons.

The national mask mandate, Gov. Whitmer said is “the safest thing we can do to prevent COVID-19.”

“I reiterated the need for enhanced federal leadership and clear, consistent communication across the Administration during my meeting with Dr. Birx, and I am hopeful that she will take this message back to the president in order to help us protect our families,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor said she is concerned with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) abrupt change last week to discourage asymptomatic testing even among individuals who may have been exposed. “This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” she said.

The case total comes the same week the Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force presented the recommendations to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to help protect the health as well as safety of Michigan’s nursing home residents and staff.

The four strategy areas include resource availability (5 recommendations), quality of life (13 recommendations), staffing (6 recommendations), and placement of residents (4 recommendations).

“We appreciate the Governor’s focus on this vulnerable population and value the opportunity for this task force of multidisciplinary experts to be able to provide specific improvements through analysis of our Michigan experience and national data,” said task force co-chair Dr. Betty S. Chu.

The task force was created by Governor Whitmer on June 26th.