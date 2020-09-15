Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 571 new cases, 11 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 571 new cases and 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Michigan.

Of the 11 deaths, five were identified in a vital records review of death certificates to the state health department.

According to the health department, Ingham County has seen a 52 percent increase in cases since Aug. 24. More than half of all new cases are in East Lansing with the vast majority being MSU students.

“It’s gonna be really really hard to contain unless we, at this point in time take some drastic measures,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said.

Ingham County has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the state now, 6 News’ Brittany Flowers reported Monday.

As a result of the growing cases of coronavirus near and around East Lansing, Ingham County Health Department identified 30 large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 and people living in these properties have been ordered to quarantine immediately for the next two weeks.

The quarantine was mandated by an emergency order issued by Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail Monday.

The quarantined properties include 23 fraternity and sorority houses and seven large rental houses.

Residents of the quarantined properties should remain at home for the next two weeks. They must remain in their residence unless they need medical care or necessities that cannot be delivered.

People who do not reside in the residence are prohibited from entering the premises unless they are providing an essential service deemed necessary for the immediate health and safety of the residents.